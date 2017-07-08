Police look for Gary man who beat girlfriend, endangered their infant

A northwest Indiana man has been charged with beating and choking his girlfriend, and brandishing a handgun while their newborn child was in the room.

Anthony L. Curry, 33 of Gary, remains on the loose after being charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent, pointing a firearm, and strangulation, according to Gary Police.

The incident happened on July 29 at a home in the 5800 block of Forest Court, police said. Curry “battered a female with whom he has a child and endangered their one-week old infant, while armed with a handgun,” a statement from police said.