Police look for man missing since Tuesday from Near North Side

Police are looking fora 43-year-old Indian man missing since Tuesday from the Near North Side.

Manuj “Manny” Sharma was last seen Tuesday near his home in the 700 block of North Dearborn, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He’s described as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound Indian man.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.