Police looking for 3 armed robbery suspects in southwest suburbs

Police are looking for three people, one of whom had a gun when they robbed a person Wednesday night in the southwest suburbs.

They approached the male victim, who was getting out of his vehicle about 10:40 p.m. in the parking lot of his building in the 4700 block of West 101st Street in Oak Lawn, according to Oak Lawn police.

The suspects, all black males in their late teens or early 20s, took personal items from the victim, whose age was unknown, police said. They drove away in a white Dodge van.

The van, reported stolen from south suburban Lansing, was later found at 114th and Cicero in Alsip, according to police. The victim’s property was found inside the van.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery was asked to call police at (708) 422-8292.