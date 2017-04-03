Police looking for man who sexually abused boy in East Hyde Park

Police are looking for a man who sexually abused a boy Saturday in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was walking about 7:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Cornell Avenue when the man approached him, started a conversation and touched the boy inappropriately, according to Chicago Police.

The man was described as black, 30–40 years old, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, with a light complexion and a gray goatee, police said. He was wearing a beige jacket, dark pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.