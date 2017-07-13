Police looking for man who tried luring 13-year-old girl on North Side

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 13-year-old Wednesday night on the North Side.

He was driving a brown or gold older-model two-door car about 7:10 p.m. when he tried luring the girl, who was walking in the 1300 block of West Fullerton, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The car had an Illinois license plate, but the number was unknown.

The girl ignored his requests and ran away, eventually calling the police, authorities said.

He was described as a Hispanic man with black, short and curly hair with sideburns and a short beard or goatee, police said. He was between 22 and 30 years old and stood between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 with a light complexion, brown eyes and a muscular build. He had tattoos on his right shoulder and a possible piercing in his right ear.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.