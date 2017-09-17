Police looking for vehicles stolen from SW Side

A string of motor vehicle thefts this month has hit the Southwest Side Chicago Lawn district.

In all six thefts, suspects stole vehicles from the street, but it was unclear how they were taken, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The incidents happened:

about 6 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 3500 block of West 60th Place,

about 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 3800 block of West 60th Place,

about 10 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 3200 block of West 62nd Street,

about 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the 3200 block of West 64th Place,

about 1:10 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the 6200 block of South Sacramento; and

about 7 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the 6100 block of South Francisco.

A suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old and standing about 5-foot-1.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.