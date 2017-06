Police: Male dies after jumping into Cal-Sag Channel in Alsip

A man died after jumping into the Cal-Sag Channel Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Alsip.

At 12:29 p.m., crews responded to a call of a person jumping into the Cal-Sag Channel from the bridge at Cicero Avenue and 131st Street, according to Alsip police.

The body of a male was recovered from the channel, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the death appears to be a suicide.