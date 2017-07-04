Police: Man, 21, fatally shot in Archer Heights

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Chicago Police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6:48 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Kostner and learned the man had already taken himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck, according to police. He later died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office was not immediately able to confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.