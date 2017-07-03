Police: Man, 23, shot to death in Little Village

A 23-year-old man was shot to death late Monday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 11:43 p.m., he was a passenger in a vehicle traveling south in the 3300 block of South California when a white SUV pulled alongside it and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and body and collapsed on the street while he was trying to run from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.