Police: Man, 24, fatally shot on Far South Side

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 9:50 a.m. and found the 24-year-old in the 1100 block of West 112th Place, Chicago Police said.

He was shot multiple times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.