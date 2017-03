Police: Man, 24, shot to death on far South Side

A man was shot to death Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on the far South Side, police said.

About 4:15 p.m., the 24-year-old was in the first block of East 113th Street when someone got out of a silver SUV and shot him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

He died after being taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. No one was in custody for the shooting.