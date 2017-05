Police: Man, 26, shot dead in Marquette Park

A 26-year-old man was shot dead early Sunday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2700 block of West 64th Place and found the man laying unresponsive between two parked cars, police said.

The man, a documented gang member, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.