Police: Man, 27, shot to death in Chatham

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 27-year-old was found by responding officers about 9:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Wabash, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death. Area South detectives were investigating.