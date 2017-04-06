Police: Man, 33, killed in West Town shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in an early Sunday shooting in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side, police said.

The two men, aged 33 and 34, were walking on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of North Leavitt when unknown shooters fired at them, according to Chicago Police.

The 33-year-old was shot in the back and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death early Sunday.

The 34-year-old was also taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

More details were not immediately available early Sunday.

Minutes after the shooting, another man was killed about three blocks east in the same neighborhood.