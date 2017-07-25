Police: Man, 40, shot to death in Gresham

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 40-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 9:37 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Carpenter when someone inside a white SUV fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police. He was struck in his back.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death. Area South detectives were investigating.