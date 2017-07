Police: Man, 58, shot to death in Brainerd

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the Far South Side Brainerd neighborhood, police said.

The 58-year-old was outside about 4:15 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up to him in the 1100 block of West 95th Street and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in his mouth and torso, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death. Area South detectives were investigating.