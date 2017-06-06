Police: Man accidentally shot and killed girlfriend in Joliet

A Chicago man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Monday morning in southwest suburban Joliet, according to police.

Jasper J. Johnson, 31, faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, according to Joliet police.

At 8:52 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of North Broadway Street, Joliet Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner said.

They were met by Johnson, who told officers repeatedly that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend, Roechner said. He took the officers to the apartment, where the 30-year-old woman was lying facedown on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was pronounced dead several hours later, Roechner said. Her name has not yet been released by the Will County coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Johnson, a Chicago resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon, according to Will County sheriff’s records.

Roechner said it is possible the charges against Johnson could be upgraded.