Police: Man armed with box cutter robbed woman on Green Line train

Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed a woman on a Green Line train while armed with a box cutter. | Chicago Police

Police have released surveillance photos of a man who was armed with a box cutter when he robbed a woman on a Green Line train in the South Loop last month.

About 9 a.m. July 24, the female victim was approached by the man as the train neared the Roosevelt station in the 1100 block of South State Street, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The man, armed with a box cutter, forcibly took the victim’s property, then got off the train at the 43rd Street station, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 25 and 30, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, and 150-170 pounds, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.