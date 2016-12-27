Police: Man armed with knife robbing Clearing businesses

Police are warning Southwest Side businesses of three recent robberies in the Clearing neighborhood.

A man enters a business, either pulls out a knife or implies he has a weapon and demands money from the register, according to the community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 5600 block of West 64th Street;

at 3:14 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 6400 block of West 63rd Street; and

at 7:29 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 5700 block of West 63rd Street.

The suspect was described as a white man between 18 and 34 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.