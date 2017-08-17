Police: Man arrested after trying to rob Evanston CVS for second time

A man was arrested early Wednesday after he tried to rob a store in north suburban Evanston for the second time in a week.

Hilton D. Corins, 36, faces felony counts of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, according to Evanston police.

At 11:43 p.m. Aug. 9, Corins entered the CVS store at 101 Asbury Ave. and approached the counter with candy bars, police said. He then brandished a knife, went behind the counter and asked the cashier to open the register.

The 49-year-old woman complied, and Corins took an unknown amount of cash from the register before running out of the store and heading north on Asbury, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect to the media after the robbery.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Corins again walked into the CVS and one of the the cashiers, a 35-year-old woman, recognized him from the photos from the previous robbery, police said.

Corins pulled out a knife and walked around the counter while requesting money, police said. The woman and a second cashier left the store and called police.

Corins was last seen running north on Ashbury, police said. He did not get any money.

Officers responding to the robbery found Corins in the 1200 block of Harvard Terrace, police said. The knife was found nearby.

Corins, a Hanover Park resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.