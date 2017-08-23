Police: Man arrested carrying 2 loaded handguns, drugs in Elgin

An Elgin man was arrested carrying weapons and drugs Monday evening in the northwest suburb, police said.

Darius Holt, 20, faces charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to a statement from Elgin police.

About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, officers in the Gang Crimes Unit “stopped a suspicious person” near Washburn and Vandalia streets, the statement said.

A search of the suspect, identified as Holt, revealed two loaded handguns and illegal drugs, police said. He was arrested without incident.

On Tuesday, Holt was ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $250,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Aug. 30.