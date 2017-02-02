Police: Man attacked by robber with stun gun in Grayslake

A man was attacked and robbed by a suspect armed with a stun gun Wednesday night in north suburban Grayslake.

The 37-year-old victim returned home from work in the 18300 block of West Springwood Drive in unincorporated Grayslake about 9:30 p.m. and was attacked as he was entering his house, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The suspect punched the man in the head and tried to use a stun-gun to subdue him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, according to the sheriff’s office. His face was concealed.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (847) 549-5200, or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.