Police: Man attacked woman, set Joliet house on fire

A man attacked a 36-year-old woman and set a house on fire Sunday afternoon in southwest suburban Joliet, according to police.

Someone called 911 just after 2 p.m. to report a woman was outside a home in the 1000 block of Infantry Lane covered in blood and claiming that someone had tried to kill her outside a house that was on fire, according to Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton.

Officers responded and found the house on fire and the 36-year-old woman receiving first aid from citizens at the scene, Benton said.

The victim was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment, and the fire was extinguished, Benton said.

Officers saw 36-year-old Timothy S. Gregory standing nearby, Benton said. Based on statements from the victim and corroborating statements, Gregory, of Shorewood, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated arson and taken to the Will County Jail.