Police: Man attempted to assault woman at Lincoln Square store

Police are investigating the attempted assault of a 26-year-old woman Thursday afternoon while she was working at a Lincoln Square retail store on the Northwest Side.

At 2:52 p.m., the woman was behind the counter of the store in the 4800 block of North Western when an unknown male chased her from behind the counter, according to Chicago Police. Fearing a confrontation, the woman ran out of the store while the male continued to chase her.

She avoided the suspect, who then ran off in an unknown direction, police said. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

No one is in custody, and Area North detectives are investigating the incident.