Police: Man attempts to burglarize Mount Prospect home

Police are investigating an incident where a man attempted to burglarize a north suburban home Sunday afternoon in Mount Prospect.

At 12:01 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of North William Street, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

When officers arrived they spoke with a girl who was home during the burglary, police said. The girl said she heard knocking at the front door just before noon.

She was upstairs and didn’t answer the door, but looked down the stairs and saw a man looking into the window of the front door, police said. After the man knocked several times the girl saw him force open the front door.

The girl ran into a bedroom and locked the door, police said. The man then went upstairs and attempted to open the door to the bedroom the girl was in.

She began screaming and the man then ran out of the house through the front door, police said. He ran northbound.

The offender is described as a white man, approximately 65 years old with white hair, police said. He was wearing a black baseball-style hat, sunglasses, a black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Mount Prospect Police Department’s Investigations Section at (847) 590-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect at (847) 590-7867.

Tips made through Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect that lead to the arrest and prosecution of the offender could be eligible for a cash reward of up $1,000, police said.