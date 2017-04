Police: Man barricaded inside home in Avalon Park

A Chicago Police SWAT team has responded to a home in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood Thursday morning after a man barricaded himself inside.

About 4:45 a.m., the man barricaded himself alone inside the home in the 8200 block of South Dante, according to Chicago Police.

It was not immediately known whether he was armed. Additional details were not available as the situation is ongoing.