Police: Man brought gun to Kennedy-King College in Englewood

A man was arrested Monday after he brought a gun to Kennedy-King College in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

A 21-year-old woman alerted security officers at the campus in the 700 block of West 63rd Street at 12:12 p.m. that she had received a threat via text from her boyfriend, who is a student at the school, Chicago Police said. The text contained a video that showed the man with a weapon.

Campus security and Chicago Police officers found the man on the school’s second floor, police said. He pulled away from the officers and tried to run away.

A police officer deployed a Taser, but it had no effect. The man ran again but was eventually taken into custody in the 6300 block of South Lowe.

A handgun was recovered from his book bag, and charges are pending, police said.