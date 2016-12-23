Police: Man caught with stolen gun during Evanston traffic stop

An Evanston man was arrested after police allegedly caught him with a stolen handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in the north suburb.

Officers pulled over a vehicle for a minor traffic violation about 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Emerson Street, according to a statement from Evanston police. After the vehicle stopped, they saw the driver, 24-year-old Tyrone E. Gibbs, bend forward and reach down toward the floorboard.

As the officers were speaking with Gibbs, he repeatedly looked down toward the vehicle’s floorboard, police said. After Gibbs exited the vehicle, the officers found a loaded Stoeger 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat. The gun had been reported stolen from Waukegan.

Gibbs, of the 2100 block of Emerson Street in Evanston, was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and two misdemeanor counts of use of a weapon without a valid FOID card. He was also issued traffic citations for having a defective mirror and driving without a license on his person.