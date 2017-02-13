Police: Man charged with burglarizing Skokie hookah shop

A man has been charged with breaking into a hookah shop early Friday morning in north suburban Skokie.

Police responded to a burglar alarm from Sahara Hookah at 4726 Oakton St. just after 3 a.m., according to Skokie police. Officers saw a broken front glass door and spotted 37-year-old Sargon Markos inside, police said.

He ran out the back door, but officers tracked him down soon after, police said.

Detectives determined Markos had also broken into a nail salon two doors down, police said.

Markos was charged with two felony counts of burglary and jailed on a $25,000 bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.