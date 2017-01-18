Police: Man crashed vehicle after North Barrington burglary

A man crashed his vehicle early Wednesday after burglarizing a home in north suburban North Barrington, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Ryan O’Toole, 21, was charged with one count of residential burglary, one count of theft, and two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, all felonies, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also cited for several traffic violations.

At 1:06 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on North Route 59 at Miller Road in North Barrington, according to the sheriff’s office. By the time officers arrived, the driver had run away.

A canine team began searching and a short time later, someone called 911 to report a suspicious person in the woods near the 200 block of North Route 59, according to the sheriff’s office.

Canine Dax approached the woods and began barking, and O’Toole walked out of the woods and surrendered.

Deputies learned O’Toole had committed a burglary in the 200 block of Biltmore Drive in North Barrington, and he still had the items taken, according to the sheriff’s office.

O’Toole, an Ingleside resident, is being held at the Lake County Jail pending a bond hearing.