Police: Man dead, another wounded in South Shore shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened at 12:45 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Chappel, police said.

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both shot in the head, police said. The younger man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The older man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.