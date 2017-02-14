Police: Man dead, woman injured in Fox Lake motorcycle crash

A 45-year-old man was killed and a 42-year-old woman injured when the motorcycle they were riding crashed on Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Fox Lake, police said.

Emergency crews responded about 5 p.m. to the single-vehicle wreck on Rollins Road near Elm Avenue, according to Fox Lake police.

He died at the scene, and she suffered minor injuries, police said. They both lived in Round Lake Heights.

Authorities have not released the man’s name or said who was driving.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police ask witnesses to call (847) 587-3100.