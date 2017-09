Police: Man dies after being found in Lake Michigan on North Side

A 49-year-old man died after being found floating in Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach on the North Side, police said.

Friends found the man floating in the water about 2 p.m. near the 4400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he died at 3:09 p.m., police said.

Area North detectives have opened a death investigation.