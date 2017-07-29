Police: Man dies after being pulled from lake off Oak Street Beach

A man died after rescue crews pulled him from the water north of Oak Street Beach early Saturday, according to Chicago Police.

Authorities were called about 3:45 a.m. to the beach near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive. A woman had been able to get out of the water on her own, but a 28-year-old man was lost in crashing waves, police said.

A Chicago Fire Department dive team tracked him down, brought him to shore and then to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the death, which was considered accidental.

Authorities are urging people to stay out of Lake Michigan this weekend due to high waves and deadly rip currents.