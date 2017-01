Police: Man dies after jumping from Loop building

A man died after jumping from a building Wednesday evening in the Loop, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, jumped about 7 p.m. from a building in the 100 block of West Lake Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Police said the incident may have been a suicide.