Police: Man dies after medical emergency, crash on Kennedy Expressway

A man died after suffering a medical emergency, then crashing his car early Monday on the Kennedy Expressway, police said.

George Zutaut, 65, suffered a medical emergency about 12:35 a.m. while driving in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 near Kimball Avenue, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The blue car crashed into the median wall before coming to rest, police said. He was the only person in the car and no other injuries were reported.

Zutaut, who lived in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The right two inbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic for about three hours after the crash, police said.