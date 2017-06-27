Police: Man fatally run over with car after argument in Austin

Charges were pending against a person who allegedly killed a man by running him over with a car after an argument Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

The 54-year-old victim got into an argument with another male at 7:52 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Division, according to Chicago Police. The suspect then intentionally ran the man over with a car.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges against him were pending Tuesday morning, police said.