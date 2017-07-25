Police: Man fatally shot, another hurt while driving in Chicago Lawn

One man was killed and another was wounded Monday evening in a Southwest Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood shooting.

The men, ages 21 and 26, were driving south at 10:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 63rd Street when someone walked up to their vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was later pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He had been shot in the chest. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

A bullet grazed the 26-year-old in the chest, and his condition was stabilized at Holy Cross, according to police.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.