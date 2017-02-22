Police: Man fatally shot in Altgeld Gardens

For the second time in three days, a man was shot dead in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the head shortly after 7 p.m. and he died at the scene in the 900 block of East 133rd Street, police said. The circumstances were unknown, and no one was in custody.

On Monday, a 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting that happened a block to the north.

The neighborhood’s first shooting this year happened a block west, where two men were seriously wounded last month.