Police: Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot and killed Monday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 21-year-old victim was approaching his vehicle at 9:32 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Paulina when three shooters got out of a white vehicle and fired several rounds, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.