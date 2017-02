Police: Man fatally shot in Austin alley

A man was found shot to death in an Austin neighborhood alley Saturday morning on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to a shooting at 6:53 a.m. in the 100 block of North Menard found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim, and no one was in custody for the killing.