Police: Man killed, two wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A 29-year-old man was shot to death and two others were wounded in the shooting early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4500 block of South Wood and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head being put into a vehicle by several friends. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the fatality.

A 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old man involved in the shooting took themselves to Stroger Hospital, police said. The older man was shot in both legs and the younger in his right hand. They were both in good condition.

Witnesses were uncooperative with police and no one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated, police said.

A few hours earlier, another man was killed and one wounded in a shooting in the same neighborhood.