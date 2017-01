Man shot on North Lawndale porch

A man was shot on a North Lawndale neighborhood porch Monday afternoon on the West Side.

Two people walked up to the 20-year-old about 4:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Spaulding, demanded his things and then shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police initially said the shooting was fatal but later corrected that. No one was in custody.

Ten minutes later, another man was shot two blocks away.