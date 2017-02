Police: Man fatally shot in North Lawndale

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m in the 4100 block of West 18th Street, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.