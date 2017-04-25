Police: Man fatally shot in Rogers Park

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Jonquil, police said.

The man, thought to be about 20 years old, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At 8:07 a.m., Evanston police were checking Cavalry Cemetery for a man with a gun that originated in Chicago, according to the department’s Twitter account. The cemetery is about half a mile from the shooting scene.