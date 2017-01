Police: Man fatally shot in West Elsdon

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. at 51st and Ridgeway. The victim, between 20 and 25 years old, was shot in his lower body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police.

No further details were immediately available. Area Central detectives are investigating.