Police: Man fatally shot near Dearborn Homes on South Side

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in his head about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South State near the Dearborn Homes public housing project, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.