Police: Man fatally shot while driving on South Side

A man was shot to death early Sunday while driving on the South Side, police said.

About 2:40 a.m., the 44-year-old was driving north in the 7900 block of South Brandon when his vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

When the man was pulled from the vehicle, paramedics discovered he had been shot in the left shoulder and head, police said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The circumstances of the shooting were not known. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.