Police: Man fatally struck by van in Little Village

A man was fatally struck by a van late Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the 45-year-old was trying to cross the street from between two vehicles in the 3900 block of West 28th Street when he was struck by a cargo van, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The driver of the van “received several citations” in connection with the crash. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.