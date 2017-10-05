Police: Man fired shots on Eisenhower in Elmhurst on Halloween

A man has been charged with firing shots at a vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Elmhurst on Halloween 2016.

Allante James Sewell, 23, faces one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Illinois State Police.

About 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2016, troopers responded to a report of a shooting on eastbound I-290 near North Avenue, police said.

The victim said he was driving home when a vehicle pulled up on his driver’s side. The front-seat passenger rolled down his window and fired two rounds from a semi-automatic handgun, state police said. One of the bullets struck the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim briefly followed the suspect before pulling over and calling 911.

ISP investigated along with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force, and the shooter was identified as Sewell, police said.

On April 18, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office approved the charge and a $50,000 warrant was issued for Sewell’s arrest.

On May 9, he was arrested on unrelated charges by the Will County sheriff’s office, police said. Upon his release, he will be transported to the DuPage County Jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed an expressway shooting or having information should call ISP at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.